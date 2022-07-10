Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of PSNL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.67. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.
In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $113,919. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Personalis (PSNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.