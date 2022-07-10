Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.67. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $113,919. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.