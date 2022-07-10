Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RIGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EPA RI opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.03. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

