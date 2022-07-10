Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EPA RI opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.03. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

