Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Analysis

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 3 8 2 0 1.92

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 194.45%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $91.92, suggesting a potential upside of 239.32%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.67 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -8.70 Upstart $848.59 million 2.71 $135.44 million $1.64 16.52

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

