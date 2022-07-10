Patron Partners LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

