Patron Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

