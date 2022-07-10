Patron Partners LLC Has $319,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

