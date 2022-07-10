Patron Partners LLC Buys 686 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,484,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,537,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

