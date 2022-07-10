Patron Partners LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

