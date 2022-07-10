Patron Partners LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
