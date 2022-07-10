Patron Partners LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

