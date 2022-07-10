Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $318,513.37 and approximately $48,499.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

