Pangolin Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $265,037.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00134294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,489,258 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

