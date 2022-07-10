PAID Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,403.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $76,403.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

