Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Jul 10th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 400 ($4.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ONT. Barclays decreased their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 500 ($6.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.57) to GBX 710 ($8.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 321 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($8.91). The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02.

In related news, insider Sarah Gordon Wild bought 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($60,307.41). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £50,285 ($60,892.47). Insiders bought a total of 29,002 shares of company stock worth $10,038,797 over the last ninety days.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

