Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Holdings Lifted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 7.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Owl Rock Capital worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,508,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 296,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.70 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

