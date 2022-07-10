Orient Walt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $748.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $311,682.01 and $748.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033567 BTC.

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

