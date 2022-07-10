O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $449,778,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $657.88. The stock had a trading volume of 480,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,607. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.01 and a 200 day moving average of $659.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

