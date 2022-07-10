Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Volume Hits $58.00

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $269,720.98 and $58.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.33 or 1.00084619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00041676 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00221530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00264589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00106254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004537 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

