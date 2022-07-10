Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.