Oppenheimer Trims Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price to $52.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.