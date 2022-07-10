Oppenheimer Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of SHOP opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

