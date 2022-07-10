Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after buying an additional 2,893,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,555,000 after buying an additional 423,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

