Oddo Bhf Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on INDUS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ETR:INH opened at €23.20 ($24.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. INDUS has a one year low of €20.90 ($21.77) and a one year high of €37.40 ($38.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.89.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

