Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.