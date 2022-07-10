Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

