North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$28.50 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOA. Raymond James reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.50.

TSE:NOA opened at C$14.62 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$415.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$56,409.90. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 597,300 shares of company stock worth $9,491,063.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

