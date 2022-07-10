Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 677.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,607,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $546,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $72.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

