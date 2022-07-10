Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,607 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after acquiring an additional 428,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 1,557,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

