Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.54. 578,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,821. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

