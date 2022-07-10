Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 17,196 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,867 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 2.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $67,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

