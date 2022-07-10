Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $131.08. 1,410,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.49. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

