Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,538,000 after buying an additional 366,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 696,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,299,000 after buying an additional 222,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after buying an additional 219,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 408,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,806. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.