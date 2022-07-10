Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 8,412 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $690.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.63. 349,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,452. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $374.99 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

