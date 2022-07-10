Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 39,228 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,228 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 1.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FOX worth $46,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FOX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.