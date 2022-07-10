Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 13,567 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 5.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.22% of Moody’s worth $139,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.13. 532,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.