Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

