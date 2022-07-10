Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 15,728 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 814,541 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,093,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,898,000 after purchasing an additional 466,376 shares during the period.

CCEP stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $51.80. 946,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,147. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

