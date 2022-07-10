Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.92 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $15.92 million and $337,141.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,917.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.65 or 0.05596398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00249058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00585515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00072582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00509274 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,108,838,724 coins and its circulating supply is 9,541,838,724 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.