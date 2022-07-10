NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lifted by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

