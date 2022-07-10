NFTb Price Hits $0.0198 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $124,885.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00132967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

