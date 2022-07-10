NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

