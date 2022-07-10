NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00513587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00259132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00041048 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

