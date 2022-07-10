Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003

Newton (NEW) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $98,425.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00133813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

