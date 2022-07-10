New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,600 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $155,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average is $190.58.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

