New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,229 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CVS Health worth $162,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

