New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,674 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $560,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

