New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cigna worth $95,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $1,600,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $3,726,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock valued at $32,597,278. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $279.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.21. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $281.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

