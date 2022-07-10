New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $134,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

PLD opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

