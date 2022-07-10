New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $286,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $553.71 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

