New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 420 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $118,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

